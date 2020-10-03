Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted On ID Theft, Grand Larceny Charges In Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Nyhime S. Henderson
Nyhime S. Henderson Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

An alert has been issued for a man who allegedly committed identity theft and grand larceny.

The alert was issued in the Hudson Valley by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Nyhime S. Henderson, of Queens, 38, has an active warrant for the felonies of first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny. His last known residence, according to police, was in Fresh Meadows in Queens. 

Henderson stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 250 pounds, said police. 

Those with information on Henderson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

