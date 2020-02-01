Alert Issued For Man Wanted On DWI Charge In Area

An alert has been issued for a wanted man who arrested for allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway more than a decade ago.

New York State Police investigators in Newburgh are attempting to locate Joaquin Torres, 40, who was arrested for a DWI on Dec. 18, 2009, after he was stopped by troopers for committing a traffic violation on the Thruway.

According to police, Torres later failed to show up in court to respond to the DWI, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Torres has been described by State Police as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Newburgh by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

