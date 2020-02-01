Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Person Being Tested In NYC For Coronavirus As Boston Reports Eighth Case In US
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted On DWI Charge In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joaquin Torres
Joaquin Torres Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a wanted man who arrested for allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway more than a decade ago.

New York State Police investigators in Newburgh are attempting to locate Joaquin Torres, 40, who was arrested for a DWI on Dec. 18, 2009, after he was stopped by troopers for committing a traffic violation on the Thruway.

According to police, Torres later failed to show up in court to respond to the DWI, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Torres has been described by State Police as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Newburgh by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.