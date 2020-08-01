Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Orange County who are attempting to track down a man who was busted with drugs during a traffic stop on I-87 in Harriman.

Police said that Pusey was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance when he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on the interstate. He allegedly was in possession of 93 grams of crack cocaine.

Following his arrest, Pusey was released, and he later failed to return to court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in Orange County.According to police, Pusey has ties to the Bronx, and Jamaica. He has also been known to go by the name David Christopher Blair.

Pusey, 53, was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling *845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

