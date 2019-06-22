Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area On Drug Charges

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester for a man who was busted on drug charges earlier this year and failed to appear in court.

Joseph Tafuri is wanted by New York State Police in Cortlandt for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest for possession of heroin and Suboxone in January.

According to police, following his arrest, Tafuri failed to appear in the town of Cortlandt Justice Court after he was arrested and released. He is last known to reside in the Peekskill area.

Police described Tafuri as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt by calling (914) 742-7600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

