North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Violent Assault In Rockland

Zak Failla
Phil Lupinski is wanted in Rockland County.
Know him?

Police investigators in Rockland County issued an alert for a wanted man who was arrested and charged with a host of crimes.

Phil Lupinski, 24, is wanted by the Ramapo Police Department and in the Village of Airmont for multiple warrants that have been issued for his arrest.

Lupinski was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault, obstruction of breathing, harassment, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He later failed to appear in court to respond to the charges and the warrant was issued.

Anyone who recognizes Lupinski, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, has been asked to contact Ramapo Police investigators by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting a tip through the RocklandCo DA Tip 411 app.

