Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Stealing Property In Area

Kevin Dadaille
Kevin Dadaille Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Monroe have issued an alert regarding a wanted man in Orange County on a fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property charge.

Kevin Dadaille is wanted following an investigation that determined he stole the wallet of a customer at an area department store. Dadaille allegedly illegally used the stolen credit cards and made charges totaling nearly $4,000.

A warrant for Dadaille’s arrest was issued by the Town of Monroe Court. He is also wanted by Fishkill Town Police and the New York City Police Department on various charges. His last known address was in Brooklyn.

Dadaille has been described as a 5-foot-8 African American weighing approximately 215 pounds who is bald with brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling ((845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

