Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Two Women In Area

State Troopers are searching for a 24-year-old who faces criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two women, said police.

Christopher Gary Elter was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree harassment in Orange County by the Town of Chester Court.

He is 6-feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elter is asked to contact State Police BCI in Monroe at 845-732-8311.

