Alert Issued For Man Wanted After Road-Rage Incident In Area

New York State Police investigators issued an alert for a wanted man who was arrested following a road rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers from the New York State Police barrack in Middletown are attempting to track down Evan Slattery, 54, who was arrested following a road rage incident on Jacobs Road in Minisink.

Police said that Slattery was driving on Jacobs Road when he continued to repeatedly strike another vehicle in the roadway in a bout of rage following an incident with a different driver. Slattery later failed to return to court to respond to a second-degree criminal mischief charge and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in Orange County.

Slattery was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 240 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

