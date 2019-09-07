Alert Issued For Man Wanted After Incident In Rockland

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department has issued an alert regarding a wanted 64-year-old man who was arrested for criminal trespassing.

According to police, Paul Taublieb is wanted for criminal trespassing stemming back to an incident in Chestnut Ridge last year. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

