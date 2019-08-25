Alert Issued For Grand Larceny Suspect Wanted For Nearly Two Decades

New York State Police investigators in Middletown are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 80-year-old man who has been on the run for nearly two decades.

An alert has been issued for Michael Schorr, who is wanted on a third-degree grand larceny charge after failing to pay more than $3,000 in restitution following his arrest on Dec. 15, 2000. An arrest warrant was issued by the Orange County Court.

Police said that Schorr currently lives in the Suffern area.

Investigators described Schorr as 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

