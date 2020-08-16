Alert Issued For Fugitive From Justice Wanted In Hudson Valley

An alert has been issued for a fugitive from justice who is wanted in the Hudson Valley after failing to make a court appearance.

New York State Police detectives in Highland are attempting to locate 29-year-old Jason Pease, a fugitive from justice from the state of Kentucky who is wanted for criminal impersonation in Ulster County.

Police said that following his arrest, Pease failed to appear in Ulster County Court and a Superior Court bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pease was described as being 5-foot-9, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Highland by calling (845) 691-2922.

