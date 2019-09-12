Alert Issued For Fairfield County Woman Last Seen In New York

Contact Us
Police & Fire

Kathy Reakes
Michelle Pierce
Michelle Pierce Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

Police are searching for a Fairfield County woman last seen in New York who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Michelle Pierce, 41, also known as Michelle Schmader, of Stratford, was last seen in Oneida County, New York on Aug. 16, said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti.

Pierce reportedly has a history of medical problems and is considered an endangered missing person, he said.

Information received suggests she could be in Rome, New York.

She has no known connections in New York.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jon Policano 24/7 via voice or text to 203-726-0275.

