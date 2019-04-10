Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Driveway Paving Scam

Joe Lombardi
Area residents are being warned of a driveway paving scam.
Several incidents had been reported in the Rochester area last summer, resulting in the arrests of several persons on charges of “Scheme to Defraud.”

Late last week, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a resident in Garrison reporting an incident.

On Tuesday, April 2, two white men approached the homeowner at his residence and identified themselves as being from a paving company, Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr. said.

The men told the homeowner that they had extra asphalt that was allegedly “left over” from another job and offered to pave his driveway for $1,500, but when the work was near completion, they demanded $5,500, Langley said.

"Be cautious and always get the price of services in writing before any service begins,"  Langley Jr. said. "Additionally, always make sure the company is licensed and reputable."

If you suspect any such fraud, contact your local police department or sheriff's office.

