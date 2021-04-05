Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Burglars Posing As Utility Workers In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
An alert was issued by police in Westchester as burglars posed as utility workers.
An alert was issued by police in Westchester as burglars posed as utility workers. Photo Credit: Mamaroneck PBA

Police investigators are cautioning area residents to be wary of burglars posing as utility workers in an attempt to gain access to homes in Westchester.

The Mamaroneck Police Department issued a warning and released a surveillance photo of a vehicle used by a burglar who posed as a water company worker who needed to check the residence’s meter.

According to police, the burglar knocked on the front door of the home and rang his victim’s doorbell, stating that he had to check the water meter inside her home and check the water pressure.

The resident let the man in, but found him to be suspicious and attempted to call the police, at which point the burglar fled the home and sped away in a white pick-up truck, pictured above.

Anyone who has photos or vehicles of similar incidents or has been victimized in a similar fashion has been asked to contact investigators at the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department by calling (914) 777-7780.

