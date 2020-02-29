Contact Us
Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted For Possessing Forged Instrument

Zak Failla
Richard Castro
Richard Castro Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in Hawthorne issued an alert as they attempt to locate a wanted man who allegedly attempted to use forged documents in Westchester.

Police said that Richard Castro, 50, is wanted in the City of Yonkers following his 2015 arrest for possession of a forged instrument.

It is alleged that Castro was busted while in possession of a forged social security card and fraudulent Department of Motor Vehicle documents.

Castro, who was last known to reside in the New York City area, was described by investigators as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Hawthorne by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

