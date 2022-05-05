Alert Hudson Valley Neighbor Prevents BMW From Being Stolen From Driveway

A quick-thinking neighbor in Westchester interrupted a would-be car thief attempting to steal a BMW out of a driveway in broad daylight.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in Rye, police said that a man dressed in all black on Coolidge Avenue attempted to steal a BMW from the driveway of an area home.

While the thief was attempting to gain access to the car, a Rye police spokesperson said that he was interrupted by a neighbor who yelled and chased the suspect away.

After being chased off, the suspect fled in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen out of Newark, New Jersey earlier that day, according to police.

The Hyundai has a New Jersey K29-LBM license plate.

“We have seen an uptick of these types of events in the past couple of weeks,” police officials noted. “It is important to always lock your car, and take your keys and personal belongings from the vehicle.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.