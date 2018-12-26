Additional Troopers Enlisted For Impaired Driving Crackdown Through New Year

With a record number of travelers expected to hit the road this holiday season, county and local law enforcement agencies in New York are cautioning area residents to mind the rules of the road take it easy on the eggnog if they’re going to get behind the wheel.

Coming off one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel seasons, Americans getting ready to go on the move for the Christmas and New Year holidays. AAA estimates that a record-breaking 112.5 million travelers - more than a third of all Americans - are expected to visit family and friends for the holiday.

AAA estimates that an estimated 102 million of those travelers will be doing so by car.

In response, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that local, county and state law enforcement agencies will be out in force, looking for drunk or drugged drivers during the remainder of the holiday season.

According to the police, "research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem." The DUI crackdown will continue until New Year's Day.

The enforcement detail is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which runs through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during this campaign. In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up and drivers violating the "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road. State Police will also conduct underage drinking enforcement details statewide.

"As we approach the New Year, State Police will be out in full force to crack down on impaired drivers and keep our roadways safe," Cuomo said. "We urge all drivers to use extreme caution on the roads and make responsible choices to avoid senseless tragedies."

During last year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, State Police issued a total of 40,489 tickets. Of those tickets more than 13,394 were for speeding, 1,268 were for distracted driving and 571 for violations of the "Move Over Law." There were also 645 people arrested for DWI and 10 people killed in motor vehicle crashes.

"State Police want to make sure everyone's holiday is a safe one," State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said in a statement. "If you're celebrating this New Year's Eve, do so responsibly and have a plan. By being or having a designated driver, or a safe ride home, you can help us save lives this holiday season."

DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Terri Egan added, "we want everyone to enjoy the holiday and we urge you to celebrate responsibly. Don't end the year with a tragedy or an arrest. Have a plan for getting home safe. Choose a designated driver or download our free 'Have a Plan' mobile app that will connect you to your area's ride share or taxi services."

To keep the roads safe during the holiday season, New York State Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided tips for motorists:

Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community's sober ride program;

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement; and

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.