Accused Rapist From Area Apprehended After Fleeing State, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man charged with raping a minor was caught after fleeing out of state, police said.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, police started investigating allegations that Orange County resident Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, had sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old, and learned that he had fled the state to avoid being arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to New York State Police.

With the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Torres was found in West Orange, New Jersey on Saturday, Nov. 5, and transported back to New York where he was arraigned in court on Sunday, Nov. 6, police said.

According to police, Torres is charged with:

Predatory sexual assault against a child;

First-degree rape;

First-degree criminal sexual act;

First-degree sex abuse;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Torres is currently remanded in Orange County Jail and his next court appearance will be Thursday, Nov. 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.