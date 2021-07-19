Abducted 1-Year-Old Boy Found Safe In Orange County, Palisades Parkway PD Says

Palisades Interstate Parkway police found a 1-year-old boy safe and sound in Orange County after his mother's boyfriend abducted him from a Hudson River lookout in New Jersey late Monday afternoon, July 19, authorities said.

The boy’s mother, 24, called PIP police after her boyfriend took her son and drove off, leaving her at the Rockefeller Lookout rest area on the northbound parkway shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Parkway police issued an alert for a KIA Sorrento with a temporary New Jersey license plate.

The search ended shortly after, Walter said.

“Police were able to safely secure the child in Middletown, New York,” he said. “Charges are pending against the male party involved.”

The 29-year-old boyfriend's identity was being withheld pending the formal filing of those charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.