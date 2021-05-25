Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
81-Year-Old Man Charged With Fatal Shooting In Area, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Photo Credit: Pixabay

An 81-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in the middle of the day, New York State Police announced.

The New York State Bureau of Investigation in Sullivan County is investigating a homicide in the Town of Tusten following the shooting at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Police said that upon arriving at a Lake Country Lane home, they found Steuben County resident Anthony Williams, of Fremont, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Troopers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, and he died as EMS was working on him, police said.

It is unclear what provoked the shooting.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sullivan County resident John Rhodes, of Tusten, who was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. 

Following his arraignment in the Town of Tusten Court, Rhodes was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Police said that the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. 

