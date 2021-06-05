Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Big Change In Weather Pattern Arrives As Wave Of Heat Hits Region
Police & Fire

75-Year-Old Area Man Faces Child Porn Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a LaGrange man for child pornography.
New York State Police arrested a LaGrange man for child pornography. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 75-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after being busted by State Police.

New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County from the Rhinebeck barrack arrested LaGrange resident David Hoffman on Friday, June 4, following an investigation into reports that he possessed child porn.

According to police, investigators received a tip from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck, which led to the execution of a search warrant at Hoffman’s home. 

Further investigation found that Hoffman was in possession of child pornography.

Hoffman was arrested without incident and charged with five felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He was released following his arrest and scheduled to appear in the Town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, June 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.