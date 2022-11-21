51-Year-Old Father Killed In Hudson Valley After His Car Hits Wall: Police

A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said.

On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Cook was killed as a result of the crash, while his 18-year-old son, who lives in Yonkers, was injured with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Director of Public Information Kieran O’Leary said.

Cook's son currently remains in the hospital, according to O'Leary.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

