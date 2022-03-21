$50,000 Worth Of Metal Stolen By Duo From Solar Farm In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two men were arrested and accused of stealing $50,000 worth of electrical supplies and copper wire from a Hudson Valley solar farm.

The two men were arrested after an investigation into the thefts in January from the Route 9W Solar Farm Project in the Greene County town of Coxsackie, police said.

Keith Douglas, age 31, of Schenectady, and 29-year-old Desmond Morgan, of Albany, were charged with second- and third-degree grand larceny on Wednesday, March 16, according to New York State Police.

Police found that the men stole the supplies from the site on two occasions and sold the stolen copper and aluminum at the scrap yards in the capital district, authorities reported.

Douglas and Morgan were arraigned and remanded to Greene County Jail, state police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.