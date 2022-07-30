50-Year-Old Drove Drunk At 3 Times Legal Limit In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 50-year-old man was charged after authorities said he drove on a highway in Westchester County while intoxicated at three times the legal limit.

Police pulled a vehicle over for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-95 in New Rochelle at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as Fairfield County resident Ismael Mercado-Palma, of Greenwich, was found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was brought into custody and found to have a BAC of 0.24 percent, authorities reported.

Police said Mercado-Palma was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He was released on appearance tickets returnable on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.