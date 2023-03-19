5 Juveniles Killed In Fiery Crash In Hudson Valley

Five juveniles were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Westchester County.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19 on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, according to authorities.

The five, all from Connecticut and ranging in age from 8 to 17, were in a Nissan Rogue that went off the parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to Westchester County Police.

One other person in the vehicle, a 9-year-old boy who was the lone survivor, was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details, including the identities of the victims and their specific hometowns in Connecticut, have not yet been released.

"Notifications to family members are underway," Westchester County Police said. "It is not anticipated that the identities of the deceased will be released today."

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

