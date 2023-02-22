Contact Us
5 Drug Traffickers Nabbed In Hudson Valley, DA Says

Kathy Reakes
Five men were nabbed during an investigtion in to drug trafficking in Orange County.
Five people have been charged with alleged crimes pertaining to trafficking cocaine, crack and ecstasy in Orange County.

The arrests were announced by Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler on Tuesday, Feb. 21 following a multi-agency investigation and enforcement by the Orange County Drug Task Force.

The five were charged with trafficking the drugs in the city of Middletown and the surrounding area, the DA's Office said.

According to Hoolver, over the course of the past several months, undercover investigators purchased quantities of narcotics from individuals in and around the Middletown and the town of Wallkill. 

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed at residences in the area during which officers recovered quantities of crack-cocaine, ecstasy, $7,170 in casg, digital scales and packaging material for narcotics, the DA's Office said. Also recovered was a .44 magnum loaded Smith & Wesson.

Those arrested included:

  • Victor Caldwell, age 32, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal sale of a controlled substance/cocaine 
  • Craig Robinson, age 36, criminal possession foa control substance/ecstasy, crack cocaine
  • Daivd Jones, age 30, criminal possession of a controlled substance/ecstasy 
  • Belvert Garcia, age 32, criminal possession of controlled substance/ecstasy 
  • Henry A. Garcia, age 42, criminal possession of controlled substance/ecstasy

“Enforcement actions such as this one help to stem the flow of dangerous narcotics in and around Orange County,” said Hoovler. “My Office will continue to pursue these actions and seek sentences that correspond to the seriousness of the crime.

