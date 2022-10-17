5 Charged After Hudson Valley Spa Investigated For Prostitution

Five people are facing prostitution charges after an investigation into a Westchester County spa.

On Friday, Oct. 14, New Rochelle Police concluded their investigation into the Green Rivage Spa, located at 514 Main St. (Route 1), and found that the business had been engaging in prostitution, police said.

Police said they then arrested five people in connection to the case:

70-year-old Sun Mi Hong, of New York City, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;

35-year-old Cuijuan Jia, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;

45-year-old Wen Min Gong, of unknown address, was charged with prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;

47-year-old Xiaona Hu, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with unlicensed practice of a profession;

71-year-old Julius Celentano, of the Bronx, was charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute.

Police also found numerous building code violations, authorities said, adding that the building has since been deemed unsafe by the New Rochelle Building Department.

