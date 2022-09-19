49-Year-Old Charged With Rape After Joint Investigation In Region

A 49-year-old man from the region is behind bars, accused of rape.

Sullivan County resident Hummler Colas, of the town of Thompson, was arrested following a joint investigation by New York State Police and Sullivan County Child Protective Services.

Police did not specify the age of the alleged victim or the relationship between the two.

Colas was charged with third-degree rape and criminal sex act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned at the Town of Mamakating Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Sullivan County jail on $60,000 bond.

