$400K+ Worth Of Jewelry, Watches, Cash Stolen From Hudson Valley Home

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash was stolen from a Westchester home after a burglar broke into a second-story window, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a Brittany Close residence on Saturday, April 10, where there was a report of a burglary that had happened in the past while a homeowner wasn’t home.

The homeowner said that no one was home at her property between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9. She reported that she returned home at around 9:30 p.m., but didn’t notice until an hour later that her master bedroom had been ransacked while she was gone.

Patrols canvased the home and found that a suspect had gained entry to the residence from a second-floor balcony, where there was a ripped screen and broken window leading into the master bedroom.

Investigators noted that the master bedroom, closet, bathroom, and office all showed signs of criminal activity as drawers were found to be open and contents scattered about the area.

According to police, the homeowner reported that at least $20,000 in cash was missing from the bedroom, as well as watches and other jewelry that had a value of more than $400,000, with more potential items missing.

The investigation into the home burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police investigators at the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.