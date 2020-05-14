40-Year-Old Man Inside Car Killed After Shots Fired Through Windshield, Police Say

A 76-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man while he was sitting in a vehicle.

The incident took place in the town of Cochecton around 1:05 a.m., Sunday, May 10, when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 449 Skipperene Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Anthony Bertolini, 40, shot dead seated in a vehicle in the driveway of the home, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

After finding Bertolini, deputies interviewed a woman who was outside when they arrived, and then they attempted to make contact with two men who were inside the home, Chaboty said.

Initially, the men refused to come outside but eventually complied, he added.

Upon further investigation sheriff’s detectives determined that Bertolini had stopped by the home to visit the woman when John McArdle, 76, of Cochecton, exited the residence with a long gun and shot Bertolini through the windshield of the vehicle he was sitting in, Chaboty said.

Bertolini was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Michael Speer.

Acting District Attorney Meagan Galligan prepared a search warrant that was executed at the residence later in the day.

As a result of that search, police recovered three rifles and a handgun from the scene, Chaboty said.

McArdle was charged with:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Four counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon due to a prior felony conviction

McArdle was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, Chaboty said.

Sheriff Mike Schiff thanked the State Police BCI and uniformed members, the State Police Forensic Investigation Unit and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

