40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.

The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.

An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of Milton, was traveling eastbound on Route 28 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lane, and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Daniel Warner, age 60, of Margaretville, was treated by Mobil Life and transported to Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries, he added.

The road was closed for approximately three hours for investigation and diesel fuel spill.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.