Police & Fire

4-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Drowning In Rockland By Off-Duty Police Officer

Zak Failla
A Clarkstown police officer came to the rescue of a child who was in danger of drowning at a birthday party.
A Clarkstown police officer came to the rescue of a child who was in danger of drowning at a birthday party. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police

An off-duty police officer came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who was in danger of drowning in a pool at a birthday party over the holiday weekend in Rockland County.

Off-duty Clarkstown police officer Paul Munding was at the party when he leaped into action when a child strayed into a pool in search of a doll that was floating nearby and was taking in water.

According to her mother, the girl, Ella, was on the steps of the pool, which she reportedly never leaves when taking a dip, and was choking and struggling to stay afloat after attempting to track down the doll.

Police said that Munding dove into the water, fully dressed, to save the girl he had met just minutes earlier.

Munding was able to pull the child to safety, who recovered from the incident without any damage or injury. 

"Great job Officer Munding," the Clarkstown Police Department posted on social media. "You’ve made the department very proud."

