4-Month-Old Boy Found Dead At Rockland Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Police are investigating after a four-month boy was found dead at a home in the Hudson Valley.
Police are investigating after a 4-month boy was found dead at a home in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County in Monsey on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police. 

When police responded they found the child unresponsive, Higgins said.

"There were no signs of foul play or trauma," Higgins said. 

Investigators are waiting for a cause of death from the medical examiner's office, but believe it may be medical. 

An investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

