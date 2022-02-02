39-Year-Old Accused Of Slashing Tires In Hudson Valley

A 39-year-old man has been charged after authorities said he slashed two tires in Northern Westchester.

The Ossining man was arrested on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief, according to an announcement from the Yorktown Police Department on Friday, Jan. 28.

The man's identity was not released.

On Aug. 12, officers responded to a location in Yorktown after receiving a report that a vehicle had two tires slashed, authorities said.

Investigators found that the man slashed both tires, valued at more than $250, police reported.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Yorktown Police Department was informed by Ossining Police that the defendant was in custody following an unrelated traffic stop.

The man was brought to the Yorktown headquarters, where he was processed for the criminal mischief charge, police said.

Police said the man was arraigned and remanded to Westchester County Jail, and he is set to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.