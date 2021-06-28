Contact Us
37-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Fatal Hit-Run Crash Near Hudson Valley Home

Kathy Reakes
South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street in Mahopac.
South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A local woman has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man outside a lakefront home in the area,

Maggie Deperna, age 37, was arrested Saturday, June 26, by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office in connection to the crash that happened a day earlier in Mahopac.

She's been charged with vehicular manslaughter, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 61-year-old victim, identified as James Crecco, of Carmel, was walking outside his brother's home when he was struck by a Jeep on Friday, June 25 at approximately 8:07 p.m. in Mahopac on South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street, said the Carmel Police.

An initial investigation revealed that Crecco was approaching his vehicle parked in front of the property overlooking Lake Mahopac on the north side of South Lake Boulevard when he and his vehicle were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee with gold-colored New York license plates, traveling west on South Lake Boulevard, Carmel Police said.

The gray Jeep did not stop after the collision and continued westbound on South Lake Boulevard towards Baldwin Place Road, police said.

Deperna was apprehended by Putnam County deputies assisting in the case, police said.

In addition to vehicular manslaughter, Deperna has also been charged with:

  • Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting/felony
  • Two counts of DWI 

She is being held on a $100,000 cash/$100,000 bond. 

