37-Year-Old Stabs Mother During Rockland Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Police intervention was required to help break up a domestic incident between a mother and son in Rockland County for the second time this month.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a Sloatsburg home at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, July 15, where there was a report of a domestic dispute between a woman and her son.

Police said that the caller reported that her 37-year-old son had cut her with a knife after a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the scene, and a police canine was called to the scene to assist in tracking him down.

According to police, K9 Blue responded and started a track from the scene. The track led investigators to the rear of an Eagle Valley Road residence, where the suspect - whose name has not been released - was located.

The Sloatsburg resident was taken into custody without further incident and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and aggravated criminal contempt, all felonies. He was also charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanors.

Investigators noted that the same man was arrested on the Fourth of July after another dispute with his mother, when he was found in possession of a large machete when confronted by members of the Ramapo Police Department.

Following his arraignment, the suspect was held in lieu of $50,000 bail and an order of protection was issued on behalf of his mother. No return court date has been scheduled.

