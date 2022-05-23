Contact Us
37-Year-Old Caught While Trying To Rob Liquor Store In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Paul J. Delorenzo
Paul J. Delorenzo Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A man from the region was arrested after he was allegedly caught by police attempting to break into a liquor store.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 in Monticello.

Paul J. Delorenzo, age 37, of Monticello was arrested after police on patrol spotted him attempting to burglarize the Route 42 Liquor Store, located at 9 Forestburg Road, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police.

Delorenzo had thrown a rock at the front door of the business, shattering the glass, and was attempting to kick the rest of his way through the door when he was confronted by officers, Johnstone said.

He then ran from officers when he was advised he was under arrest. Delorenzo was warned multiple times to stop running but disregarded officers' commands, Johnstone said.

Monticello Sgt. Matthew Rohner then released his Police K-9 “Deca”, who quickly ran down Delorenzo and apprehended him, he added.

Delorenzo was charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action. 

Additional charges are pending against Delorenzo.

