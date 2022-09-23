35-Year-Old Woman Who Worked As Cleaner Accused Of Stealing Jewelry From Hudson Valley Home

A Westchester housekeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing jewelry from a home she cleaned.

Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, age 36, of White Plains, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers for theft of jewelry at the Irvington home, said Lt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police.

According to Johnson, Aymar was charged after detectives conducted an investigation into the thefts.

Following her arrest, police served search warrants at her White Plains home where evidence from the crimes was recovered, Johnson said.

"It is believed that the defendant is also employed for similar work elsewhere in Westchester County," Johnson said. "Please contact your local police department if you believe you have been the victim of a crime."

To reach Irvington Police, call 914-591-8080.

