Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Area
Police & Fire

34-Year-Old Hits Victim In Head With Rock During Violent Assault In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man has been charged with allegedly violently assaulting another man with a rock.
An Orange County man has been charged with allegedly violently assaulting another man with a rock. Photo Credit: Canva/gettysignature and NYSP

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly hitting another person in the head numerous times with a rock during a violent assault.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in Accord on Dymond Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police arrested David V. Underhill-Hval. age 34, of Kerhonkson for the Sept. 3 assault.

Investigation revealed that on Sept. 3, Underhill-Hval was at a residence on Dymond Road when he violently assaulted someone, striking the victim in the head numerous times with a rock and causing severe injuries, Nevel said.

During the attack, another person intervened and was also injured and suffered multiple bruises and lacerations on their body, state police added.

Underhill-Hval fled the area after the attack. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers searched the area for Underhill-Hval but were unable to locate him, Nevel said.

Troopers did locate the rock that was used to assault both victims.

Troopers and investigators followed many leads to locate the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Underhill-Hval’s arrest.

On Oct. 5, Underhill-Hval turned himself in and was charged with:

  • Three counts of assault
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing 

He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Saugerties Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.