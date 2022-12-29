33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car.

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road.

When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers Falls, outside of the car, after being ejected as the vehicle rolled during the crash, said Montgomery Chief of Police John Hank.

Lifesaving measures were performed by bystanders and EMS, but Richards, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hank said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Dan Thorson at 845-457-9211 or dthorson@townofmontgomery.com.

The department was assisted on the scene by:

New York State Police

Town of Montgomery EMS,

Mobile Life Support

Montgomery Fire Department

