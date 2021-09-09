31-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Area Crash

A 31-year-old man was killed after being entrapped during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, in Amenia, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to Watterson, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Felix Santiago, age 31, of Amenia, was traveling westbound on South Amenia Road when it crossed over the center markings and struck an eastbound 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Litchfield County, Connecticut resident William Watts, age 69, of Kent.

Santiago was initially trapped inside his vehicle, and once freed was transported to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watterson said.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Division, and at this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be unsafe speed on the part of the Explorer.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Wassaic Fire Department, Amenia Fire Department, and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

