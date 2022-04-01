Contact Us
Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A 30-year-old was killed in an overnight crash.
Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Clarkstown at around 2 a.m. Friday, April 1.

State police say an investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when it left the roadway off the west shoulder near Exit 7 and struck a tree. 

Upon arrival, troopers observed members from the Nanuet Fired Department attempting to extricate the operator from the vehicle, said state police. 

The operator of the vehicle, later identified as New York City resident Gustavo Merino-Moreno, age 30, from Brooklyn,  was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle, a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina plates, before the crash to contact Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo or Investigator Eric Haydt to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 10761750.

Checjk back to Daily Voice for updates.

