30-Year-Old Found Dead At Hudson Valley Hotel, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead inside an area hotel.

The discovery was made around 7 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, in Dutchess County, authorities said.

Officers responded to The Inn at Hyde Park, at 4171 Albany Post Road, for a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers found the unconscious man, and Northern Dutchess paramedics and the Hyde Park Fire Department arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the man, according to Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family, the chief said.

An investigation is underway by Hyde Park officers along with the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The Town of Hyde Park Police was assisted by:

Dutchess County Sheriffs Office

New York State Police

Hyde Park Fire Department

Northern Dutchess Paramedics

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office

Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact the Hyde Park Police at 845-229-5062.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

