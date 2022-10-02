2nd Suspect Charged In Fatal Hotel Shooting Tied To Family Weekend At College In Hudson Valley

A second suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting that killed one person at a Hudson Valley hotel.

Police received a report of shots fired at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 2641 South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie, at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, authorities said.

The incident is reportedly connected to Marist College Family Weekend which was held Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday. Marist College in Poughkeepsie identified the victim as the relative of a current student in an email, according to NBC New York.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reported that a suspect was arrested, and announced in an update at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday that a second suspect is also in custody.

Police said both suspects are male and did not release their ages or identities.

A victim was found inside of the hotel, and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the report.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police also announced in the update that investigators determined that the gunshots were fired within and outside of the building.

"During the building search, a hotel room was found to contain manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives," police reported. "The New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material."

Police said the following organizations responded and are assisted with the investigation:

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

Village of Wappingers Falls Police

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms

Arlington Fire Department

Mobile Life

Emstar

Red Cross

Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office

Marist College

The Dutchess County Executive’s Office.

All guests and staff have been relocated, and there is no active threat to the public, authorities reported.

"This is a terrible tragedy and we extend our prayers to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the entire Marist College community," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "Dutchess County Emergency Response has been on site throughout the day working hand in hand as part of the Unified Command Post.

"We will continue to provide support to law enforcement as well as the District Attorney's Office as the investigation of this tragedy continues and the responsible parties are brought to justice."

