Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into House, Police Say
Police & Fire

29-Year-Old Threatens Victim With Machete In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The machete was allegedly used during the incident.
The machete was allegedly used during the incident. Photo Credit: Village of Liberty Police Department

A 29-year-old man was nabbed for attacking another person with a machete on a busy street in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 on Main Street in the Village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police, a dispatcher monitoring the department's Main Street surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two people involved in a fight.

Officers were dispatched and upon their arrival saw  Brandon Luciano, of Callicoon, with a machete in his hand menacing another person, police said.

Luciano was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Once transported back to the police department Luciano continued to be disruptive and combative and damaged a pair of handcuffs used to restrain him, police added.

Luciano was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal mischief 

He was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail, a $10,000 secured bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.