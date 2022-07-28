Contact Us
29-Year-Old Area Man Shot To Death, Police Say

Police on the scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was found shot to death after police responded to a Shotspotter activation.

The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 in the area of Lake Drive.

When officers responded to the activation, they found a Newburgh resident who had been shot in the upper chest and bicep, said the City of Newburgh Police.

Officers immediately performed CPR and attempted to render lifesaving aid, police said.

The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

