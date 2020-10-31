Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
29-Year-Old Accused Of Damaging 'Trump 2020' Lawn Sign In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A Trump 2020 sign. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 29-year-old Northern Westchester man was busted allegedly damaging a political sign display of a Yorktown residence.

Brendan J. Canini, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28, by Yorktown Police after he allegedly intentionally damaged a "Trump 2020" law display sign, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, Canini, damaged the sign, along with an American flag and spotlights by spray painting over the "homemade" wooden sign.

The damage was estimated to cost more than $250 resulting in Canini being charged with felony criminal mischief, police said. 

Canini turned himself in to police and was charged and then released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 5.

