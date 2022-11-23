26-Year-Old Rockland Man Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier: Police

A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.

After arriving at the scene and investigating, it was determined that Rockland County resident Matthew Moskowitz, age 26, of Suffern, had been driving southbound in the right lane with his 12-year-old child in the car before hitting a concrete barrier on the western shoulder, disabling his vehicle, police said.

Neither Moskowitz nor his child were injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Moskowitz was then found to be drunk with a blood alcohol content of 0.11% and was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, police said.

The child was turned over to a responsible party while Moskowitz was taken into custody and processed. He will next appear in Woodbury Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m., according to police.

