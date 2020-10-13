26-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Rockland Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Orangetown.

An investigation revealed that a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, being operated Anthonelli Ramos, of New York City, was traveling north on the PIP and was exiting at exit 9E at the time of the crash, police said.

Ramos then failed to negotiate a sharp turn and left the roadway and overturned, state police said.

Ramos was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Nanuet EMS transported Ramos to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers were assisted by Nanuet Fire Department and EMS.

