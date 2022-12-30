26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Orange County

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill.

A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.

Once in the rest area, Rosa’s vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer.

Responding Montgomery EMS paramedics pronounced Rosa, a resident of the Orange County hamlet of Cuddebackville in the town of Deepark, dead at the scene, police said.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

